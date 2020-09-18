UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Briefs CM Balochistan On Disease Prevalence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:14 PM

NCOC briefs CM Balochistan on disease prevalence

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday briefed Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in detail on overall disease prevalence and specific issues pertaining to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday briefed Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in detail on overall disease prevalence and specific issues pertaining to Balochistan.

The Chief Minister paid his maiden visit to NCOC here on Friday.

The NCOC apprised CM Balochistan that to assist in enhancing available testing capacity additional testing labs would be established in three districts of Balochistan.

The CM said: "Balochistan will further increase the testing for disease containment."The CM appreciated the efforts of NCOC and integrated efforts of federation and all federating units.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Visit All

Recent Stories

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

32 seconds ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

16 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz taken to Jinnah Hospital for medical ..

38 minutes ago

Turkey Holds Naval Exercise in Eastern Mediterrane ..

37 minutes ago

Equity markets mixed as coronavirus dogs sentiment ..

37 minutes ago

Two killed, as many injured in a road accident in ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.