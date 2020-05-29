NCOC briefs provinces on centralized RMS system

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday briefed all the provinces including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on centralized Resource Management System (RMS) which would be launched tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday briefed all the provinces including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on centralized Resource Management System (RMS) which would be launched tomorrow.

The NCOC meeting was headed Director Operations and Plans NCOC Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Goraya said there was need to focus on hospital data authenticity as its data ingestion had different issues in the provinces.

He said there was also disparity in the data of number of tests conducted per day and contact tracing of affected COVID-19 patients.

Community mobilization, he said, had brought positive impacts and all stakeholders were also involved in the process.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Information Technology board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah said all of the provinces had worked hard to update the RMS system. There were discrepancies in the data received from Sindh where the information shared should be analyzed by the data operators/providers for reducing anomalies, he added.

The provincial representatives also apprised the forum on the issues faced by their administrations regarding RMS and exchanged their feedback on the system.

NCOC official also told the forum that globally the only way adopted to fight COVID-19 was test, track and quarantine (TTQ) strategy and smart lockdown. He mentioned that different additional measures were also adopted along with TTQ strategy to mitigate the risk where contact tracing was also necessary.