NCOC calls for clear communication strategy before recommencement of educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday called for a clear communication strategy for educational institutions before recommencement to drive massive awareness campaigns ensuring public compliance of health guidelines.

The meeting chaired by the NCOC National Coordinator reviewed the current process of reopening of education sector.

The meeting discussed the loss of students and education sector during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

It was told that the focus was being paid on launching of media campaign to create awareness among parents, students, administration and schools' management regarding reopening of schools and other educational institutes.

The meeting also reviewed the steps that will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to create awareness regarding opening of education sector.

The SOPs, social media campaigns, advertisements in media, launching of SMS service by engaging PTA, FM Radio campaign and special messages would be launched prior to opening of schools.

During the briefing regarding effective social media campaign before opening of educational sector, it was told that special messages from the Federal Education Minister as well as Provincial Education Ministers would be delivered. The messages will be in detail regarding SOPs that will be adopted by the schools' management, children and parents during the opening of schools.

The campaign will pay special focus on all the sectors including public and private institutions. It will be consisting of guidelines about wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing for children, schools management and transporters handling school vans etc.