UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Calls For Clear Communication Strategy Before Recommencement Of Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:40 PM

NCOC calls for clear communication strategy before recommencement of educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday called for a clear communication strategy for educational institutions before recommencement to drive massive awareness campaigns ensuring public compliance of health guidelines.

The meeting chaired by the NCOC National Coordinator reviewed the current process of reopening of education sector.

The meeting discussed the loss of students and education sector during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

It was told that the focus was being paid on launching of media campaign to create awareness among parents, students, administration and schools' management regarding reopening of schools and other educational institutes.

The meeting also reviewed the steps that will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to create awareness regarding opening of education sector.

The SOPs, social media campaigns, advertisements in media, launching of SMS service by engaging PTA, FM Radio campaign and special messages would be launched prior to opening of schools.

During the briefing regarding effective social media campaign before opening of educational sector, it was told that special messages from the Federal Education Minister as well as Provincial Education Ministers would be delivered. The messages will be in detail regarding SOPs that will be adopted by the schools' management, children and parents during the opening of schools.

The campaign will pay special focus on all the sectors including public and private institutions. It will be consisting of guidelines about wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing for children, schools management and transporters handling school vans etc.

Related Topics

Education Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media SMS Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

49 seconds ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

1 hour ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.