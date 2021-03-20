UrduPoint.com
NCOC Calls Session To Decide Pakistan Day Parade Amid Rising Disease Trend On Monday

NCOC calls session to decide Pakistan Day parade amid rising disease trend on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday has decided to call its session on March 22 (Monday) to decide Pakistan Day Parade conduct amid rising disease trend across the country in general and the Federal capital in particular.

The Forum would discuss either to cancel the main parade of Pakistan Day celebrations or hold limited event on the occasion.

The NCOC Monday morning session would also take stock of the education sector and prevailing disease situation across the country.

It may be mentioned here that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan in a brief press conference had underscored abrupt spike in Covid-19 positivity ratio and public negligence in following safety protocols outdoors.

He has also urged the public and provincial administrations to ensure compliance safety guidelines to avert serious impacts of rising pandemic spread amid third wave if the Coronavirus.

