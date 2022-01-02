NCOC chief warns against new COVID wave

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday warned against the a new wave of Covid-19 with new variant named omicron in the country.

He said there were clear evidence of a beginning of another Covid wave which had been expected for last few weeks.

"Genome sequencing showing rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi," he tweeted.

The minister who also hold the office of Chairman of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) advised people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures including wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Karachi, the minister said the Federal government had spent Rs 250 billion from its budget to procure COVID vaccines.

He said as per its target, the government had vaccinated over 70 million people in the country by December 31, last year.

Responding to a tweet by a Pakistan People Party leader saying the Sindh Province was unable to procure vaccine as per law, the minister said there was not any law that stop any province from purchasing vaccines.