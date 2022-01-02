UrduPoint.com

NCOC Chief Warns Against New COVID Wave

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

NCOC chief warns against new COVID wave

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday warned against the a new wave of Covid-19 with new variant named omicron in the country.

He said there were clear evidence of a beginning of another Covid wave which had been expected for last few weeks.

"Genome sequencing showing rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi," he tweeted.

The minister who also hold the office of Chairman of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) advised people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures including wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Karachi, the minister said the Federal government had spent Rs 250 billion from its budget to procure COVID vaccines.

He said as per its target, the government had vaccinated over 70 million people in the country by December 31, last year.

Responding to a tweet by a Pakistan People Party leader saying the Sindh Province was unable to procure vaccine as per law, the minister said there was not any law that stop any province from purchasing vaccines.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Asad Umar Pakistan People Party Budget December Sunday From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

16 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

16 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.