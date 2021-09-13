NCOC, Civil admn team, imposes fine on Spa centers, Sheesha Cafes in Bahria Town

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Assistant Commissioner Rural Islamabad Capital Territory on Monday sealed and imposed fines on various Spa Centres, Restaurants and Sheesha Cafes in Bharia Town Rawalpindi for violation of coronavirus NPIs.

AC concerned sealed and imposed fines on several shops, restaurants, Spa Centres of the area for violation of SOPs despite clear NCOC instructions.

Overall, bulk of restaurants of the area were strictly following the SOPs to avoid civic administration action.