UrduPoint.com

NCOC, Civil Admn Team, Imposes Fine On Spa Centers, Sheesha Cafes In Bahria Town

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

NCOC, Civil admn team, imposes fine on Spa centers, Sheesha Cafes in Bahria Town

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Assistant Commissioner Rural Islamabad Capital Territory on Monday sealed and imposed fines on various Spa Centres, Restaurants and Sheesha Cafes in Bharia Town Rawalpindi for violation of coronavirus NPIs.

AC concerned sealed and imposed fines on several shops, restaurants, Spa Centres of the area for violation of SOPs despite clear NCOC instructions.

Overall, bulk of restaurants of the area were strictly following the SOPs to avoid civic administration action.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at s ..

Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at sea

26 minutes ago
 UK readies infrastructure plan to boost labour mar ..

UK readies infrastructure plan to boost labour market

26 minutes ago
 President stresses upon need to discourage fake ne ..

President stresses upon need to discourage fake news

26 minutes ago
 DC directs to formulate new indicators for control ..

DC directs to formulate new indicators for controlling population growth

30 minutes ago
 PEESI staff federation call off sit-in

PEESI staff federation call off sit-in

30 minutes ago
 Shahla Raza to hold open court for public issues r ..

Shahla Raza to hold open court for public issues redressal

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.