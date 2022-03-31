UrduPoint.com

NCOC Closure: PM Lauds NCOC's Professional, Coordinated Response In Pandemic

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded the team of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for its nationally-coordinated response during the pandemic after the body was closed over decline in positivity of COVID-19 cases.

"Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team and it's leadership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister mentioned that the efforts of NCOC acclaimed global recognition of the country as a success case during the pandemic.

"As a result, the COVID-19 response was recognised by international agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful globally," he said.

