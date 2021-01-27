NCOC compiles plan for vaccination of COVID-19 patients

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has made an integrated plan for vaccination of COVID-19 patients.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has made an integrated plan for vaccination of COVID-19 patients.

This plan has been compiled by Federal government in consultation with all stakeholders and provinces.

The vaccination strategy plan has been compiled keeping in view the best international practices and health guidelines.

According to the details shared by NCOC on Wednesday, the aim of this vaccination strategy is to vaccinate the people under a system and according to health safety principles within a healthy environment.

National Immunization Management System (NIMS) will be functional through National Vaccination Administration and Coordination Cell (NVACC) at the national level. This cell has been established in the NCOC.

To support NVACC, besides establishing Provincial and District Vaccination Management and Coordination Cells (PVACC & DVACC respectively), Adult Vaccine Centres (AVC) has also been established across the country.

The NIMS system is based on digital pattern whereas human involvement is limited to ensure its transparency.

This system has been designed on the basis of specific address to send details of AVC and appointment to registered citizens automatically.

After address verification and confirmation of the applicant from the NIMS system an eight step procedure for the inoculation would start Citizens including frontline healthcare workers will send CNIC number to 1166 through SMS or use NIMS website for registration.

After necessary verification, designated AVC based on Present Address and PIN Code will be sent to citizen through SMS.

After successful verification, citizen will be vaccinated. Upon vaccine administration, vaccine staff will enter the details in NIMS and confirmation message will be sent to the citizen through SMS. Citizen will stay in AVC for 30 min for post inoculation monitoring.

If the designated AVC is outside current tehsil of the citizen, he/she can change the designated health facility by visiting NIMS web portal or by calling 1166 helpline within five days of receipt of first SMS.

Upon availability of vaccine at the designated vaccination Centre, SMS will be sent to citizens to intimate appointment date for vaccine administration.

After successful registration, citizen will visit AVC on date of appointment along with original CNIC & received PIN Code (mandatory). Vaccination staff will verify CNIC and Pin Code.

A realtime dashboard highlighting ground based data would be automatically created through this method for all administrative tiers including federal, provincial and district health department levels.