NCOC Concerned Over Declining SOPs' Compliance; Directs Federating Unit To Ensure Measures

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:50 PM

NCOC concerned over declining SOPs' compliance; directs federating unit to ensure measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday expressed it's concerns over declining compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and directed all federating units to check the growing trend of non implementation of SOPs to mitigate the possible spread of disease in the country.

The NCOC session chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar was held here where the forum reviewed implementation of SOPs across the country.

The Forum expressed concerns over down trend on non compliance of SOPs.

The Forum decided to take all possible steps to ensure implementation of SOPs alongwith pursuing the mass vaccination campaign.

