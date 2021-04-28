UrduPoint.com
NCOC Conducts Demand- Supply Analysis For Uninterrupted Oxygen Supply

Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:58 AM

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday conducted a complete supply and demand analysis in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals amid spiking Covid-19 disease spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday conducted a complete supply and demand analysis in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals amid spiking Covid-19 disease spread.

The NCOC morning session was chaired by National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtyar specially participated in the session.

The forum emphasised on exploring import options after optimum use of indigenous capacity.

It has been decided that non-emergent elective surgeries would be deferred in private and public hospitals of the country, the forum was told.

"In this regard necessary guidelines have been issued by Ministry of Health," the forum was briefed.

The forum also deliberated on the actions taken by various stakeholders in areas where lockdown was to be implemented due to high positivity ratio.

The managing director of Utility Stores Corporation briefed the forum about availability and provision of stocks to areas where complete lockdown would be enforced.

