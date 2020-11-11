UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Decides To Ban Large Public Gatherings Amid Fears Of Covid-19

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:48 PM

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid fears of Covid-19  

Federal Minister for Education  will chair a meeting at NCOC with provincial education ministers on board to  assess and review the positivity prevailing in educational institutions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) National Command and Operation Center decided to ban large public gatherings and enhancing restrictions in high risk areas due to COVID-19 resurge.

The NCOC meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad today (Wednesday), reviewed the epidemic curve data and disease prevalence in the country.

The forum suggested certain urgent measures to National Coordination Committee to check spread of the pandemic.

The forum decided that on 16th of this month, the Federal Minister for Education would chair a special meeting at NCOC with provincial education ministers on board to assess and review the positivity prevailing in educational institutions.

After consultative discussions, the recommendations would be shared with the provinces for consequent decision and enforcement.

These measures include ban on all public gatherings of more than five hundred people, early and extended winter vacations; closure of cinemas, theatres and shrines with immediate effect; and only outdoor dining till 10 pm at restaurants and take away.

Issuing guidelines about marriage ceremonies, the NCOC decided that only outdoor marriages with upper limit of five hundred people will be allowed from 20th of this month.

The forum was told that the disease had increased three folds since the NCOC recommended to ban large public gatherings and outdoor activities on 12th of the last month and third of this month to the National Coordination Committee for its final decision.

The forum was briefed that there is increasing positivity ratio in educational institutions and there is a need to check this trend.

Related Topics

Islamabad Asad Umar Education Marriage All From

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

4 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

4 minutes ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan’s Bigg ..

7 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahr ..

19 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

34 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Indep ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.