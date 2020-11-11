NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid fears of Covid-19  

, ,

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Education will chair a meeting at NCOC with provincial education ministers on board to assess and review the positivity prevailing in educational institutions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) National Command and Operation Center decided to ban large public gatherings and enhancing restrictions in high risk areas due to COVID-19 resurge.

The NCOC meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad today (Wednesday), reviewed the epidemic curve data and disease prevalence in the country.

The forum suggested certain urgent measures to National Coordination Committee to check spread of the pandemic.

The forum decided that on 16th of this month, the Federal Minister for Education would chair a special meeting at NCOC with provincial education ministers on board to assess and review the positivity prevailing in educational institutions.

After consultative discussions, the recommendations would be shared with the provinces for consequent decision and enforcement.

These measures include ban on all public gatherings of more than five hundred people, early and extended winter vacations; closure of cinemas, theatres and shrines with immediate effect; and only outdoor dining till 10 pm at restaurants and take away.

Issuing guidelines about marriage ceremonies, the NCOC decided that only outdoor marriages with upper limit of five hundred people will be allowed from 20th of this month.

The forum was told that the disease had increased three folds since the NCOC recommended to ban large public gatherings and outdoor activities on 12th of the last month and third of this month to the National Coordination Committee for its final decision.

The forum was briefed that there is increasing positivity ratio in educational institutions and there is a need to check this trend.