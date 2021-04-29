NCOC decides to curtail inbound flights from 5 to 20 May

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, in view of the surge in global virus spread, decided to curtail inbound passenger flights to Pakistan from 5th to 20th May 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, in view of the surge in global virus spread, decided to curtail inbound passenger flights to Pakistan from 5th to 20th May 2021.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired NCOC meeting and co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan whereas SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also participated in the session.

These restrictions would be reviewed on 18th May, 2021, the Forum was told.

However, detailed instructions would be issued by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The Forum also decided to grant import permission of 6,000 MT of oxygen besides immediate import of 5000 oxygen cylinders to facilitate health care facilities.

It was also decided to close scrap industry of Misri shah for diverting oxygen to health care facilities during the NCOC session.

Moreover, 20 cryogenic tanks import permission was also granted by the Forum.