NCOC Decides To Ease Restrictions In Eight Cities

Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:22 PM

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

The cities include Skardu, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) at its meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad on Wednesday decided to determine the COVID-19 related restrictions in cities on the basis of ratio of people vaccinated there.

Later, briefing the media persons, the Minister for Planning said it has been decided to relax restrictions from Friday in eight cities where forty percent population aged fifteen and above has been vaccinated against the disease. These cities include Skardu, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

He said indoor gathering of three hundred people and outdoor gathering of one thousand people are now being allowed in these cities. In addition, the shrines and cinema halls are being opened in these cities for the fully vaccinated people.

He said indoor restaurants and wedding halls in these cities will now also remain opened seven days a week.

The Minister for Planning said other cities will continue to face previous restrictions by 15th of this month.

In his remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said the process of vaccination is being taken forward successfully. He said a total of twelve percent population across the country has been vaccinated against COVID-19. He was confident that the vaccination will get further momentum in the month of October.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the vaccination has now also been opened for those aged twelve and above in order to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the education sector.

He once again made it clear that the anti-Covid vaccine is totally safe and carries no risks.

