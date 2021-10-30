NCOC decides to gradually lift NPIs in cities with maximum vaccinated population

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday decided to lift non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) in cities with maximum vaccinated population.

The NCOC meeting was held here with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar that took detailed stock of disease situation in the country and complete vaccination status in different cities.

The Forum, keeping in view the vaccination of a large number of eligible people of the country decided to gradually normalize the living conditions in the high performing cities to encourage them.

The Forum was informed that according to this ranking, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit and Mirpur were declared the best vaccinated cities for vaccinating 60% of their eligible population.

However, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Peshawar, Ghizer, Kurmang, Skardu, Hunza, Bagh and Bhimber were declared as better vaccinated cities by vaccinating 40 to 60 percent of their eligible population.

The vaccination rates were declared as reduced in the remaining cities due to less than 40% of the eligible population's inoculation, the Forum was told.

The Forum further decided that while maintaining the necessary precautionary measures against Coronavirus pandemic in the best vaccinated cities of Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit and Mirpur, the NPIs in gatherings, wedding ceremonies, playgrounds, trade and business, indoor dining, cinema, gym, entertainment and religious activities including that of shrines and transport sector were removed.

The number of passengers for intercity and inter-district transport among the best vaccinated cities was increased to 100%, the Forum decided.

Moreover, the passenger occupancy in the transport sector of good and less vaccinated cities was kept at 80%, the Forum said.

The Forum decided that the implementation of existing NPIs in well-vaccinated cities with minor changes in gatherings, wedding ceremonies, playgrounds, trade and business, indoor dining, cinema, gym entertainment and religious places including shrines and transport sector would remain enforced till November 15.

The Forum also decided to keep public gatherings in good and less vaccinated cities within the limits of 500 and 300, respectively. "The continuation of all these facilities across the country is subject to complete vaccination and mandatory use of facemasks," the NCOC resolved in its session.

The NCOC would review these decisions at its meeting on November 12 whereas detailed instructions were sent to all the provinces in this regard.

The NCOC would regularly monitor the pandemic situation and would issue further instructions for the implementation of the required restriction as per requirement.