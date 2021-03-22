NCOC decides to impose countrywide lockdown  

(@fidahassanain)

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has also decided to restrict inter-city transportation to control spread of COVID-19 besides ban on public places including shrines in big cities of high risk.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to impose countrywide lockdown to control spread of COVID-19.

NCOC has also restricted movement of the citizens by putting restrictions on inter-city transportation.

NCOC has made this decision in today's meeting.

The Sources say that NCOC will call its meeting again on April 7 to review the situatioin.

Decision comes a day after Prime Minister Imran contracted COVID-19.

The buses will carry passengers half the numbers they carry on normal days while policy of 50 per cent work from home which has already been enforced will continue as it is.

At public sector institutions, 50 per cent staff will work from home, NCOC suggests. It has also asked the traders to observe two-day weekly off to control spread of COVID-19.

The educational institutions have already been closed amid fear of Coronavirus.

The shrines in big cities of high risk, according to the latest reports,will also remain closed.

The lockdown will remain shut till April 11.

Earlier, Minister Asad Umar had said: “In the NCOC meeting this morning we decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to sharp increase in covid positivity.

The provincial & ICT administration were also directed to tighten implementation of sop's and crackdown on violations which are taking place,”.

Federal Education Minister had said that NCOC would decide the fate of educational institutions on Wednesday.

“A meeting of all education and health ministers will be held at National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad on Wednesday to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions,” said Shafqat Mahmood in a tweet.

He also said that health of students, teachers and staff is Primary consideration.

The third wave of COVID-19 has hit the country, forcing the governments to impose smart lockdown downs to control its spread. Vaccine driver is also continuing, with main on focus on doctors, paramedical staff and the people who have crossed 60 years of their age.