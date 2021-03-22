UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Decides To Impose Countrywide Smart-lockdown

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 23 hours ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 12:44 PM

NCOC decides to impose countrywide smart-lockdown  

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has also decided to restrict inter-city transportation to control spread of COVID-19 besides ban on public places including shrines in big cities of high risk.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to impose countrywide smart-lockdown to control spread of COVID-19.

NCOC has also restricted movement of the citizens by putting restrictions on inter-city transportation.

NCOC has made this decision in today's meeting.

The Sources say that NCOC will call its meeting again on April 7 to review the situatioin.

Decision comes a day after Prime Minister Imran contracted COVID-19.

The buses will carry passengers half the numbers they carry on normal days while policy of 50 per cent work from home which has already been enforced will continue as it is.

At public sector institutions, 50 per cent staff will work from home, NCOC suggests. It has also asked the traders to observe two-day weekly off to control spread of COVID-19.

The educational institutions have already been closed amid fear of Coronavirus.

The shrines in big cities of high risk, according to the latest reports,will also remain closed.

The lockdown will remain shut till April 11.

Earlier, Minister Asad Umar had said: “In the NCOC meeting this morning we decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to sharp increase in covid positivity.

The provincial & ICT administration were also directed to tighten implementation of sop's and crackdown on violations which are taking place,”.

Federal Education Minister had said that NCOC would decide the fate of educational institutions on Wednesday.

“A meeting of all education and health ministers will be held at National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad on Wednesday to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions,” said Shafqat Mahmood in a tweet.

He also said that health of students, teachers and staff is Primary consideration.

The third wave of COVID-19 has hit the country, forcing the governments to impose smart lockdown downs to control its spread. Vaccine driver is also continuing, with main on focus on doctors, paramedical staff and the people who have crossed 60 years of their age.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Asad Umar Education Driver April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute to Test Use of Itali ..

7 minutes ago

US President congratulates President Alvi on Pakis ..

29 minutes ago

Russia to Hold MAKS International Air Show in 2021 ..

25 minutes ago

City in Illinois Becomes First in US to Approve Re ..

25 minutes ago

UK Honors Memory of COVID-19 Victims as Nation Mar ..

25 minutes ago

Italian Institute to Test Sputnik V Vaccine's Effi ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.