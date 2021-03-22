NCOC decides to increase restrictions on activities spreading COVID-19  

, ,

(@fidahassanain)

National Command and Operation Centre has directed provinces and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to tighten implementation of sop’s and crackdown on violations which are taking place.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to increase restrictions of activities causing increase in COVID-19 cases on Monday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Minister Asad Umar said: “In the NCOC meeting this morning we decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to sharp increase in covid positivity. The provincial & ICT administration were also directed to tighten implementation of sop's and crackdown on violations which are taking place,”.

Earlier, Federal Education Minister had said that NCOC would decide the fate of educational institutions on Wednesday.

“A meeting of all education and health ministers will be held at National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad on Wednesday to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions,” said Shafqat Mahmood in a tweet.

He also said that health of students, teachers and staff is Primary consideration.

The third wave of COVID-19 has hit the country, forcing the governments to impose smart lockdown downs to control its spread. Vaccine driver is also continuing, with main on focus on doctors, paramedical staff and the people who have crossed 60 years of their age.