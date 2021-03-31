NCOC decides to investigate matter of vaccination of Tariq Bashir Cheema, his family

(@fidahassanain)

Asad Umar says that first they will investigate that whether it happened in Islamabad or in the jurisdiction of the Punjab government, and action will be taken accordingly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to hold inquiry into the matter of vaccination of Tariq Bashir Cheema and his family, the sources said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the authorities concerned after a video clip showing Tariq Bashir Cheema and his family getting COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar who is head of NCOC was of the view that it was not the single case as many cases were there which showed that people less than the required age received their vaccination.

Many people who are less than the required age were reported to have received COVID-19 vaccine by getting themselves in the list of doctors and paramedical staff. Asad Umar said that he had taken up this matter many times in NCOC meetings.

“We are looking into this matter and we shall investigate first that whether it happened in Islamabad or in Punjab government’s jurisdiction.

The Federal Minister said that unfortunately the powerful segment of the society always thought itself above the law and they thought that law was only for the poor people.

The sources said that Special Assistant to PM on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and Secretary Health Amir Ashraf would take action if vaccine was received in Islamabad and if the it happened in Punjab government’s jurisdiction then it would take action against Tariq Bashir Cheema and his family and also the people involved in it.

On other hand, Tariq Bashir Cheema said that the news about him and his family regarding vaccination were baseless, saying that it was Javed Akram, the VC of UHS, came to his home and used this vaccine as trial on our family members.

“The first booster of the trial vaccination was done at our home and it was again the second booster,” he explained.