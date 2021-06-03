NCOC Decides To Launch "Mass Vaccination Drive" Under Whole Of Nation Approach

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday decided to initiate mass vaccination campaign under "whole of the nation approach" sinking collaboration with various public and private partners to achieve the objective.

The two separate NCOC sessions were held here chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Chairman NCOC Asad Umar which were attended by owners of media houses, chambers of commerce and representatives from Pakistan Business Council.

The Forum in sequel to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on 31st May, made the decision to initiate mass vaccination campaign under a "whole of the nation approach" which entailed collaboration with various segments of public and private sectors.

The Forum waa briefed that the Mass Vaccination Drive strategy revolved around three cardinals including motivation of public through effective media partnership, capacity building of existing vaccination infrastructure and uninterrupted supply of vaccine including indigenous production which has been commenced on 1st June with the launching of PakVac by National Institute of Health (NIH).

The Forum was told that a target to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year was set by the NCOC.

However, all federating units have been taken on board to enhance their vaccination capacity for which federal government would provide necessary assistance, the Forum said.

It was also informed that all federating units have also been asked to engage private sector including business community, media, religious scholars and other departments for close collaboration in this campaign.

The participants extended their whole hearted support to contribute in national mass vaccination campaign steered by the NCOC.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar highlighted that campaign was aimed at reducing the adverse effects of disease to provide a substantial flexibility to business community where they would be able to continue their businesses with minimum restrictions.

The participants were assured all out support in vaccinating their employees and families.