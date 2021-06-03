UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Decides To Launch "Mass Vaccination Drive" Under Whole Of Nation Approach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

NCOC decides to launch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday decided to initiate mass vaccination campaign under "whole of the nation approach" sinking collaboration with various public and private partners to achieve the objective.

The two separate NCOC sessions were held here chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Chairman NCOC Asad Umar which were attended by owners of media houses, chambers of commerce and representatives from Pakistan Business Council.

The Forum in sequel to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on 31st May, made the decision to initiate mass vaccination campaign under a "whole of the nation approach" which entailed collaboration with various segments of public and private sectors.

The Forum waa briefed that the Mass Vaccination Drive strategy revolved around three cardinals including motivation of public through effective media partnership, capacity building of existing vaccination infrastructure and uninterrupted supply of vaccine including indigenous production which has been commenced on 1st June with the launching of PakVac by National Institute of Health (NIH).

The Forum was told that a target to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year was set by the NCOC.

However, all federating units have been taken on board to enhance their vaccination capacity for which federal government would provide necessary assistance, the Forum said.

It was also informed that all federating units have also been asked to engage private sector including business community, media, religious scholars and other departments for close collaboration in this campaign.

The participants extended their whole hearted support to contribute in national mass vaccination campaign steered by the NCOC.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar highlighted that campaign was aimed at reducing the adverse effects of disease to provide a substantial flexibility to business community where they would be able to continue their businesses with minimum restrictions.

The participants were assured all out support in vaccinating their employees and families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Asad Umar Business Chambers Of Commerce May June Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

26 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health recommends boosting ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt transformed governance model: Chief Minis ..

2 minutes ago

President highlights areas of cooperation between ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.