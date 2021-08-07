NCOC decides to lift lockdown in Sindh from Monday

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday decided to lift Sindh government's province wise lockdown by August 9 and emphasised the need to enhance coordination and cohesion at all levels for disease management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday decided to lift Sindh government's province wise lockdown by August 9 and emphasised the need to enhance coordination and cohesion at all levels for disease management.

The NCOC joint session was held in Karachi participated by Chairman NCOC Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood-Uz-Zaman Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Sindh government team lead by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The forum lauded Sindh government's efforts for increasing vaccination across the province.

The forum, while discussing prevailing disease situation in the province particularly Karachi, decided that the lockdown would be lifted from Monday.

It was also decided to ensure stringent enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in 13 most affected cities including Karachi and Hyderabad to contain contagion surge.