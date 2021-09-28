UrduPoint.com

NCOC Decides To Open Vaccination For 12 Years & Above: Asad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday announced the decision to lower its bar for vaccination of minors to 12 years and above age youngsters to ensure maximum vaccination of children at schools under the national drive for inoculation.

The NCOC chair wrote on his official Twitter handle to announce the decision being made in the daily NCOC meeting.

Mr Asad said, "In today's NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older."He further mentioned that the special drive would be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to get vaccinated.

