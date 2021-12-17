NCOC decides winter break in educational institutions from Jan 3

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Command and Operation Centre says that it has taken the decision to speed up the process of vaccination amid fear of Omicron—the new variant of Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2021) National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday decided to hold winter break in educational institutions from January 3.

Taking to the Twitter, the NCOC said that the decision was taken to speed up process of vaccination among the people.

The post said that it was decided that winter vaccinations in education sector would start from January 3, 2022 apart from fog and smog hit districts of Pakistan,”.

It also said that Omicron—the new variant of Coronavirus, is rapidly spreading in the world, it further mentioned.

Just a day before, the Lahore High Court had ordered ordered closure of schools from December 23 to January 4, nullifying NCOC decision to hold winter vacations from last week of January 2022.

The court announced its verdict while hearing multiple petitions against smog.

The court said that situation of smog is very alarming and therefore the winter vacations should be announced.

The court further remarked that the decision will help in the reduction of the effects of smog.