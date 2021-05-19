UrduPoint.com
NCOC Decision To Be Implemented In Letter And Spirit: Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

NCOC decision to be implemented in letter and spirit: Adviser

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mahmood while welcoming the opening of tourist destinations said that the decision of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) would be implemented in its letter and spirit.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government would be strictly enforced at the tourists destinations.

The Tourism Adviser sought a report from the Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP) Managing Director, on precautionary measures at tourist destinations.

Asif Mehmood also convened a meeting for strategy after the decision of NCOC in which the modalities of implementation of the decision would be approved.

