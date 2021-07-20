UrduPoint.com
NCOC Declares Compliance To Guidelines For Eid-ul-Azha Prayer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:56 PM

NCOC declares compliance to guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha prayer

The National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday declared compliance of guidelines issued on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha particularly standard of operating procedures (SOPs) for Eid prayer congregations critical to contain disease spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday declared compliance of guidelines issued on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha particularly standard of operating procedures (SOPs) for Eid prayer congregations critical to contain disease spread.

The NCOC session held here was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar where the meeting reviewed implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eid-ul-Azha and spread of the pandemic in Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Forum was briefed that instructions have been issued to the provincial administrations of all federating units to ensure implementation of SOPs pertaining to Eid-ul-Azha.

The Forum expressed satisfaction over additional steps taken by Sindh government in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

The Forum was informed that keeping in view the surging disease spread, some 500 oxygen cylinders and 30 ventilators were added in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Forum was briefed on capacity building of vaccination facilities. "At present, over half a million COVID-19 vaccines are being administered daily in the country," the Forum was informed.

The Forum announced that the vaccination centers across the country would remain closed only on first day of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Forum was told that huge stocks of Moderna vaccine were provided to vaccination centers for inoculations of individuals and students going abroad.

