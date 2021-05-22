UrduPoint.com
NCOC Devises Policy For Pakistanis Working Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:47 AM

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced Vaccination Policy for Pakistanis Working abroad on Work Visa, Students Studying Abroad (study visa) & Registered Seafarers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced Vaccination Policy for Pakistanis Working abroad on Work Visa, Students Studying Abroad (study visa) & Registered Seafarers.

According to the details issued by NCOC, many countries around the world, incorporations, various employers, universities, shipping companies have made vaccination as mandatory for entry, work, study, stay and traveling etc.

Therefore, in order to facilitate those Pakistanis who are working abroad on work visa(other than Pakistanis having dual citizenship), students studying abroad and Seafarers, NCOC has devised policy for their vaccination.

All Pakistanis over 18 years, who have got work visa for the first time, or already working abroad and have come back on leave or for any reason can get vaccinated as per following procedure.

Any Pakistani (any gender, over 18 years of age) who has work visa or iqama can get vaccinated.

He/she must walk-in to any CVC, show passport, visa or iqama to CVC staff.

The CVC staff will check passport and visa / iqama, make data entry and administer vaccine.

The entry will be made into NIMS by CVC staff. In case of any problem due to age, connectivity or tech issue, data will be maintained manually and will passed on to NCOC as per procedure. Later on the data will be entered by Provinces in NIMS. Certificate for vaccination will be issued from NADRA website or office as per standard procedure.

Sharing further details, NCOC said that any Pakistani (over 18 years) having a valid study visa for any country can get vaccinated from any CVC as per following procedure. a Walk-in to any CVC, show passport and study visa to CVC staff.

While, CVC staff will check passport and study visa make data entry and administer vaccine.

The entry will be made into NIMS by CVC staff. In case of any problem due to age, connectivity or tech issue, data will be maintained manually and will be passed on to NCOC as per existing procedure.

Later on the data will be entered by Provinces in NIMS as per existing procedure, it added.

However, the certificate for vaccination will be issued from NADRA website or office as per standard procedure.

NCOC further informed that any registered seafarer (over 18 years) can get vaccinated from any CVC as per following procedure.

They may walk-in to any CVC, show Registration Certificate as Seafarer to CVC staff.

CVC staff will check Registration Certificate make data entry and administer vaccine, it added.

It was stated that entry will be made into NIMS by CVC staff. In case of any problem due to age, connectivityor tech issue, data will be maintained manually and will be passed on to NCOC as per existing procedure. Later on the data will be entered by Provinces in NIMS as per existing procedure.

Certificate for vaccination will be issued from NADRA website or NADRA office as per standard procedure, NCOC mentioned.

While giving further details, NCOC said that clinicals guidelines for vaccination issued by MoHNSR&C for age limitation should not be violated in any circumstances especially for age (40 years and above for AstraZeneca and 18 years and above for Sinopharm, Casino & Sinovac) and duration among two does (12 weeks for AstraZeneca, 3 weeks for Sinopharm and 4 weeks for Sinovac).

NCOC has given tasks of various Ministries in Vaccination of Pakistanis going Abroad.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development will publish procedure on its website, circulate it on social media and will inform all concerned.

While, Ministry of Foreign Affairs is requested to share it with missions abroad for dissemination of information to Pakistanis working abroad for guidance.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs will be responsible to pass information and coordinate vaccination of seafarers.

As per NCOC details, Ministry of education will update all students going abroad by uploading on website, using social media and by informing concerned institutions.

