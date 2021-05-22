NCOC directs federal, provincial govts to avoid reopening of educational institutions in higher positivity.

(@fidahassanain)

In the letter sent to the government, the NCOC said that the educational institutes in higher positivity areas would remain shut until June 06 and a meeting to review the decision and reopening of schools and colleges would be held on June 03.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday directed Federal and provincial governments to avoid reopening of educational institutes in higher positivity areas on May 24.

In fresh directives, the NCOC made it clear that the areas with 5 per cent positivity ratio should not be opened.

According to a handout, the NCOC said: “The concerned authorities should be issued directives in this regard by the provinces,”.

The Centre said that educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities would only be opened in areas which reported a positivity ratio of less than five percent as decided during an NCOC meeting on 19 and 21 May.

The latest reports said that overall 52 districts including federal and provincial capitals of the country reported over 5 percent of the COVID positivity ratio.

Punjab is at the top with 20 districts reporting over 5 percent positivity ratio, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 14 districts, Sindh with 12, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) four and Balochistan with one per cent.

The federal capital Islamabad reported a positivity ratio of over five percent. Karachi city also reported over 5 per cent positivity ration and the similar situation was in Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and other districts.