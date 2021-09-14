UrduPoint.com

NCOC Directs FIA To Take Action Against Fake Vaccination Certificates Providers

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against those involved in providing fake vaccination certificates to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against those involved in providing fake vaccination certificates to people.

According to NCOC on Tuesday, FIA has enhanced its investigation circle and started crackdown against such people.

The culprits were being arrested in various cities. FIA had also collected the record of those citizens who had taken fake vaccination certificates. These people were called by FIA for further investigation after which legal action will be taken against them.

The government will award strict punishment and would brought legal action in order to stop fake vaccination certificates.

