UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Directs Provinces To Gear Up Administrative Measures To Contain COVID-19 Outbreak During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

NCOC directs provinces to gear up administrative measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak during Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday directed the provinces to gear up administrative measures for ensuring strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Muharram, majalis and processions that was a must to contain COVID-19 outbreak.

NCOC meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed Muharram management with safety and health guidelines with all provincial chief secretaries on board via video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar lauded the strict adherence to COVID SOPs in Hazara town of Quetta and appreciated the community behaviour while participating Muharram majalis and processions.

He added that the provincial governments including that of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) should strictly monitor the situation and ensure proper use of facemasks and hand sanitizers and thermal sca at entry points of Majalis and procession areas to contain the pandemic outbreak.

The Forum was apprised on Muharram majalis and processions being carried out in various parts of the country from 1st Muharram.

Forum was briefed that any complacency in wearing facemasks, social distancing, using hand sanitizers and disinfection of masses at entry points of convention areas would aggravate the virus outbreak.

However, stakeholders of all religious sects and scholars were taken on board a month earlier to ensure safety guidelines during Muharram majalis and processions.

The provincial chief secretaries via video link informed the Forum on measures taken to contain contagion spread especially during the month of Muharram and noted that the core focus of provincial administrations was on safe management of Muharram events.

Related Topics

Quetta Asad Umar Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 organisers, participants show strong pro ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe hits 100 million km mark, expected to a ..

1 hour ago

Investment of billions to arrive with establishmen ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 24 Aug 2020

9 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan chairs a meeting of coa ..

9 minutes ago

FBR, re-designate Inland Revenue filed formations ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.