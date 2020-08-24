NCOC directs provinces to gear up administrative measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak during Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday directed the provinces to gear up administrative measures for ensuring strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Muharram, majalis and processions that was a must to contain COVID-19 outbreak.

NCOC meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed Muharram management with safety and health guidelines with all provincial chief secretaries on board via video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar lauded the strict adherence to COVID SOPs in Hazara town of Quetta and appreciated the community behaviour while participating Muharram majalis and processions.

He added that the provincial governments including that of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) should strictly monitor the situation and ensure proper use of facemasks and hand sanitizers and thermal sca at entry points of Majalis and procession areas to contain the pandemic outbreak.

The Forum was apprised on Muharram majalis and processions being carried out in various parts of the country from 1st Muharram.

Forum was briefed that any complacency in wearing facemasks, social distancing, using hand sanitizers and disinfection of masses at entry points of convention areas would aggravate the virus outbreak.

However, stakeholders of all religious sects and scholars were taken on board a month earlier to ensure safety guidelines during Muharram majalis and processions.

The provincial chief secretaries via video link informed the Forum on measures taken to contain contagion spread especially during the month of Muharram and noted that the core focus of provincial administrations was on safe management of Muharram events.