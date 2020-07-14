UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Directs Provincial Govts, Administrations To Ensure Effective SOPs Compliance In Cattle Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

NCOC directs provincial govts, administrations to ensure effective SOPs compliance in cattle markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday directed the provincial governments and district administrations across the country to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health guidelines devised by the Health Ministry in cattle markets to avoid the pandemic outbreak.

The NCOC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said violations of SOPs and health guidelines were reported in various cattle markets across the country. "If SOPs and health guidelines are not followed in the cattle markets then it could cause serious impacts in exacerbating the coronavirus outbreak due to congestion and no social distancing." Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah briefed the Forum on Muharram management plan and setting up of cattle markets outside the urban areas.

He said the district administrations across the country should strictly enforce SOPs and health guidelines on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and during the month of Muharram to contain the risk of the contagion outbreak.

The forum was also briefed on the situation of the pandemic in the country.

The ICT administration briefed the forum on management plan for establishing model cattle markets outside the federal capital and also presented the layout plan as per the directions of the NCOC.

Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, Prime Minister's Focal person on COVID Dr Faisal Sultan, Executive Director National Institute of Health Major General Aamir Ikram, Dr Asad Hafeez, Secretary Health Dr Amir Khawaja and others participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Asad Umar Market Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

56 minutes ago

57 minutes ago

Business community demands tariff rationalization, ..

9 minutes ago

Libyan Sheikhs to Discuss Egypt's Role in Settleme ..

9 minutes ago

PHA to plant artificial forests

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.