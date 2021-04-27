UrduPoint.com
NCOC Discuss Restricting Mass Mobility On Eid-ul-Fitr To Contain Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-Fitr to contain Covid-19

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday discussed various considerations given to limiting public or mass mobility during the Eid holidays and setting up a tourism system to contain spiking Covid spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday discussed various considerations given to limiting public or mass mobility during the Eid holidays and setting up a tourism system to contain spiking Covid spread.

The NCOC session was held here chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar cochaired by the National Coordinator NCOC.

The Forum had also considered the proposal for lockdown in cities with higher Coronavirus spread keeping in view the rate of increase in the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Forum was told that increase in the disease was leading to lack of facilities in Covid dedicated hospitals in the cities with higher disease prevalence.

The final decision on the lockdown would be taken after consultation with all stakeholders, the Forum decided.

The Forum was briefed that the proposed restrictions during the lockdown included closure of markets and malls (except essential services), ban on intercity public transport and complete closure of educational institutions.

The NCOC also reviewed the procedure for conducting the Cambridge examinations.

However, the Forum wasbtold that these examinations were being conducted as per the decision of the Ministry of Education.

The Forum has decided not to field more than 50 candidates in one examination center and also requested the Ministry of education to ensure implementation of all safety measures while conducting the examinations.

The Forum also decided to initiate registration process for people between the ages of 40 and 50 that would begin tomorrow (Tuesday).

It was also decided to provide walk-in facility for vaccination to the citizens above 60 years of age.

The Forum was given a detailed briefing on the continuous supply of oxygen to the healthcare facilities where Oxygen supply was being monitored continuously.

The Forum asked the Commerce Ministry to come up with its own proposals for a relief package for the industrial sector, which was under constant pressure due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Forum also created a joint team of the Ministry of Commerce, Industries and Production and the Ministry of Health to ensure a steady supply of oxygen in the country.

