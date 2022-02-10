UrduPoint.com

NCOC, District Admin Check Vaccination NPIs At Bus Stands

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Magistrate Islamabad, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Police on Thursday visited various Bus Stands of the Federal capital to check compliance of mandatory Covid-19 vaccination and implementation of Nonpharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs).

The teams visited the bus stands of Faizabad, Karachi Company(G-9) and Abpara (G-6).

The non vaccinated drivers, and other staff were imposed heavy fines on violation of SOPs/NPIs. The teams also impounded several buses on violations of NCOC NPIs and arrested those who did not follow the instructions.

The teams also checked implementation of NPIs in hotels and restaurants of Capital city and sealed several restaurants besides imposing fines.

