NCOC, District admin inspect vaccination compliance at Faizabad Bus Stands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) along with Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Magistrate Islamabad on Tuesday checked Covid-19 vaccination status and implementation of SOPs at Faizabad Bus Stands.

The teams inspected the vaccination certificates of drivers, passengers and others and imposed heavy fines on violators.

The teams also checked the vaccination status of owners of tuck shops at various Bus Stands of Faizabad Islamabad.