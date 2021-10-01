NCOC, district admin teams pay surprise visit to shopping malls, markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and district administration teams on Friday visited shopping malls, cash and carry and bus terminals in the Federal capital area to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime.

The district administration team along with ICT Police inspected vaccination status of staff and people visiting shopping malls, markets and passengers at the bus terminals.

The district administration sealed a cash and carry in G-9 sector, two rest houses in F-7 sector, registered first information reports (FIRs) against violators, and fines imposed on non vaccinated individuals.

The team also detained four individuals at Faizabad Bus Terminal for issuing bus tickets to non vaccinated people.

The team also vaccinated single dose Cansino vaccine to non vaccinated people on the spot and strictly advised the masses to complete their vaccination.