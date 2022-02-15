NCOC eases out existing NPIs in cities with less than 10% positivity

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday in view of improved disease trends, eased out existing NPIs for cities with less than 10% positivity of Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday in view of improved disease trends, eased out existing NPIs for cities with less than 10% positivity of Covid-19 cases.

However, the following cities Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar, where positivity is still over 10% (3 days rolling average) the existing restrictions will continue to be enforced.

Furthermore, the cities/districts where positivity is above 10% (3 days rolling average), all type of indoor gatherings are banned, however, outdoor gatherings are allowed with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated individuals.

Similarly, the indoor weddings are banned, while outdoor weddings are allowed with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated guests. The indoor dining is banned while outdoor dining is allowed for fully vaccinated and takeaways allowed 24/7.

NCOC has also directed that indoor Gyms, shrines, cinemas, amusement parks are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only in cities with more than 10% positivity.

The NCOC has banned the contact sports (Karate, Boxing, Martial Arts, Rugby, Water Polo, Kabaddi & Wrestling) in these cities.

As per NCOC directions for education sector, 50% attendance with staggered days is allowed for under 12 yrs, while 100% attendance is allowed for fully vaccinated above 12 yrs students.

The forum said that the review of NPIs will be carried out on 21 February 22.

The NPIs are effective from 16 to 21 February, 2022.

Hence, the cities/districts with positivity up to 10% (3 days rolling average) the indoor gatherings are allowed with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated individuals. While, outdoor gatherings are allowed with maximum limit of 500 fully vaccinated individuals.

The indoor weddings are allowed with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated guests, and outdoor weddings are allowed with maximum limit of 500 fully vaccinated guests.

The indoor and outdoor dining is allowed for fully vaccinated, however, takeaways is allowed 24/7.

The indoor Gyms, Cenimas, shrines amd amusement parks are open for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Similarly, all sports are allowed for fully vaccinated only.

However, the educational institutions to remain open for under 12 years with stringent Covid-19 protocols, and above 12 years witj fully vaccinated.

The vaccination for students above 12 years is mandatory (at least one dose). No exception other than medical reasons will be entertained, it added.

It was directed that aggressive sentinel testing in educational institutes will be carried out for targeted closures in high disease prevalence education institutes.

The federating units in consultation with health authorities will set a number / percentage for closure of education institutes.

NCOC said that Market / business activities to continue without time restriction.

However, the e occupancy level at Public Transport will be allowed at 70% for fully vaccinated. Mask wearing will continue throughout the journey. Ban on serving of meals / snacks will continue.

As per directions, the Railways occupancy level will be at 80% for fully vaccinated passengers. However, the wearing of mask will continue throughout the journey.

The office routine will be at normal working hours with 100% attendance. All employees to be fully vaccinated; however, work from home is encouraged It is banned on meal / beverages serving during inflight journey for domestic travel. Mask wearing will continue throughout the journey.

The compliance to compulsory mask wearing while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement. However, strict adherence to SOPs in mosques and other places of worship be ensured by all federating units.

The targeted lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment will continue.