NCOC emphasis on 'stay home stay safe' on Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command Operation Centre has emphasized on masses to reduce mobility during forthcoming Eidul Fitr and adopt "stay home stay safe" strategy and strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by it for May 8 to 16 to contain the spread of corona infection.

The NCOC, in a message on its Twitter handle, said the announcement of Eid holidays from May 10 to 15 was intended to reduce national mobility.

Comprehensive SOPs and guidelines for Yaum-e-Ali, Itekaf and Shab-e-Qdar, Jumma-tul-Wida and Namaz-e-Eid had already been issued, it added.

The NCOC said all the markets, businesses and shops would remain closed except those of essential services while all types of activities including Mehndi, jewellery, ornament and clothing stalls would be banned on Chand Raat.

Referring to tourism, it said there would be complete ban on tourism for both locals and outsiders and all tourist resorts, formal and informal picnic spots, public parks, shopping malls, all hotels and restaurants in and around tourist and picnic spots would remain closed.

All tourism resorts in Galiyat, Swat-Kalam, Sea View beaches and Northern Areas and other tourist destinations would remain closed, however, local people of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir would be allowed to travel back home.

The inter-provincial and inter-city public transport would be banned during the period except private vehicles taxis, cabs, rikshaws with 50 percent occupancy.

The NCOC urged the media channels to air special Eid holiday packages including movies, dramas and entertainment show to keep the public at home, adding that uninterrupted electricity supply would be ensured on Eid holidays.