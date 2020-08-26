UrduPoint.com
NCOC Emphasizes SOPs, Health Guidelines' Compliance In Tourism Destinations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:53 PM

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), following reopening of the tourism sector, Wednesday stressed for compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health guidelines on tourism destinations,besides encouraging sentinel testing at various locations for virus detection

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), following reopening of the tourism sector, Wednesday stressed for compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health guidelines on tourism destinations,besides encouraging sentinel testing at various locations for virus detection.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed the update on Muharram management plan and SOPs compliance at various tourist destinations.

The Forum was informed that violations of safety guidelines and social distancing were noticed at tourist sites which created risk of resurgence of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The Forum was also briefed that the SOPs compliance wearing of facemasks, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing were necessary to contain the pandemic break out in the country.

However, adherence to safety guidelines had improved during Muharram majalis that needed to be optimized further with public cooperation.

The Forum directed the authorities concerned to speed up administrativemeasures for SOPs compliance in high risk areas.

