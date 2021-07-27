UrduPoint.com
NCOC Endorses Sindh Government's Measures; Assures Full Cooperation To Tackle Disease Spread

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday endorsed steps being taken by the Sindh government to tackle COVID-19 disease spread and assured full cooperation at the federal level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday endorsed steps being taken by the Sindh government to tackle COVID-19 disease spread and assured full cooperation at the federal level.

The NCOC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The forum was apprised of the deteriorating pandemic situation in Karachi, stress on the healthcare system, violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the urgent need for vaccination.

The forum was briefed that keeping in view the surge in disease spread, the NCOC and the Sindh government were closely monitoring the contagion situation, which was at the highest rate.

The forum was informed that COVID-19 disease prevalence ratio in Karachi has reached 26.32% whereas the number of patients under treatment in intensive care has reached 980.

The forum was told that the measures taken by the NCOC included timely assistance to law enforcement agencies in implementing SOPs, improvement of existing medical facilities, timely supply of oxygen and continuous supply of vaccines.

