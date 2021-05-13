UrduPoint.com
NCOC Extends Eid Wishes To Masses With 'Stay Home Stay Safe' Message

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday extended the heartiest Eid wishes to the nation with the message of "Stay Home Stay Safe" in order to avoid unnecessary outdoor visits during Eid holidays.

The NCOC, the nerve centre of the country in fight against Covid-19, took to Twitter to congratulate the masses on Eid-ul-Fitr. "Heartiest Eid Greetings! #StayHomeStaySafe," the NCOC wrote on it official handle on the social networking site account.

The NCOC, in its tweet, also mentioned the statistics of prevailing Covid-19 disease where during past 24 hours 39,101 tests were conducted across the country, and 3,265 individuals were tested positive.

The Covid positivity ratio was recorded 8.35 percent. It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven't been tested yet.

The NCOC also highlighted that 126 people had died due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours across the country.

The Centre, in its previous guidelines, had completely banned tourism, and intercity and inter-provincial public transport amid its mobility control measures to contain surging disease spread. There had been a complete ban on all tourism activities across the country and the general public was advised to celebrate Eid simplicity and stay at home to reduce disease spread risk.

