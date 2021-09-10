UrduPoint.com

NCOC Extends Special NPIs Till Sept 15 In 24 High Risk Districts

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

NCOC extends special NPIs till Sept 15 in 24 high risk districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday decided to extend special non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) till September 15 that have been enforced till 12th September in 24 high disease risk districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The NCOC during its daily session carried out review of special NPIs enforced in 24 high disease prevalence districts.

Amid significant pressure on critical care, hospital admissions and oxygen requirements; the Forum decided to continue special NPIs.

As per the special NPIs, there was a complete ban on all sorts of indoor and outdoor gatherings, all types of indoor gyms, intercity public transport and educational sector till September 15, the Forum decided.

However, a review would be carried out on 15th September, it added.

It added that NPIs for remaining sectors would remain enforced as already communicated earlier.

"All federating units are requested to institute robust mechanism for implementation of special NPIs and share details with NCOC accordingly," the Forum directed all federating units including that of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The Forum underlined that a close monitoring of disease prevalence and critical health care system was being carried out at NCOC on daily basis and necessary decisions would be taken whenever deemed appropriate to control the disease spread.

The Forum also directed that all concerned were requested to issue notifications at priority and dissemination to all concerned pertaining to the decisions made in its session here held.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir September All Share

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

46 minutes ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

2 hours ago
 Govt working in social sector to further improve g ..

Govt working in social sector to further improve governance: Farrukh

4 minutes ago
 Two Covid-19 patients die, 100 test positive in Hy ..

Two Covid-19 patients die, 100 test positive in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Russia, US Discuss Resumption of Inspections Under ..

Russia, US Discuss Resumption of Inspections Under New START - Ryabkov

4 minutes ago
 Afghanistan's last Jew leaves after Taliban takeov ..

Afghanistan's last Jew leaves after Taliban takeover

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.