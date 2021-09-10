NCOC extends special NPIs till Sept 15 in 24 high risk districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday decided to extend special non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) till September 15 that have been enforced till 12th September in 24 high disease risk districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The NCOC during its daily session carried out review of special NPIs enforced in 24 high disease prevalence districts.

Amid significant pressure on critical care, hospital admissions and oxygen requirements; the Forum decided to continue special NPIs.

As per the special NPIs, there was a complete ban on all sorts of indoor and outdoor gatherings, all types of indoor gyms, intercity public transport and educational sector till September 15, the Forum decided.

However, a review would be carried out on 15th September, it added.

It added that NPIs for remaining sectors would remain enforced as already communicated earlier.

"All federating units are requested to institute robust mechanism for implementation of special NPIs and share details with NCOC accordingly," the Forum directed all federating units including that of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The Forum underlined that a close monitoring of disease prevalence and critical health care system was being carried out at NCOC on daily basis and necessary decisions would be taken whenever deemed appropriate to control the disease spread.

The Forum also directed that all concerned were requested to issue notifications at priority and dissemination to all concerned pertaining to the decisions made in its session here held.