NCOC For Administering 'Moderna' Vaccine To Students Going Abroad For Studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday said that the students who wanted to go abroad for their studies will be administered Moderna vaccine.

NCOC in a Tweet said that the vaccination is open to all above 18 years of age.

However, the students aged 16-18 years, who need to go abroad for study to universities requiring mandatory vaccination will be administered Moderna vaccine.

The vaccination to such students would be administered after checking valid visa/university documents, NCOC added.

