NCOC For Bringing Back Stuck Pakistanis In Foreign Countries

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:27 PM

NCOC for bringing back stuck Pakistanis in foreign countries

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday decided to bring back those Pakistanis who were stuck in foreign countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday decided to bring back those Pakistanis who were stuck in foreign countries.

According to NCOC International flight operations have been increased to 50 percent. This decision would be implemented from July, 15.

Under the decision, around 2500 to 3000 more people would come to Pakistan on daily basis, NCOC mentioned.

For arrangements in that regard, NCOC has issued directions to all airports and authorities concerned for taking necessary measures.

NCOC has also imposed travelling conditions on domestic flights from August 01, under which vaccination was mandatory for all passengers for travelling.

NCOC has also issued directions for strict checking on the paths towards tourist spots during Eid holidays. NCOC termed vaccination mandatory for tourists for visiting tourist spots.

NCOC has decided to take help from the law enforcement agencies for the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures in that regard.

