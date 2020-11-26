UrduPoint.com
NCOC Guidelines Implemented To Ensure Health Safety Of Students, Teachers: Tarakai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

NCOC guidelines implemented to ensure health safety of students, teachers: Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said that guidelines of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) were being properly followed both in private and public sector education institutions to ensure health safety of both students and teaching staff.

Talking to a delegation of private schools network, he said the schools, where the facility of online classes were not available, should call their students once a week for assignments and homework in open spaces. He said after this task students should be sent back to homes.

The delegation consisted of members PSRA, Fazlullah Daudzai, Anas Takreem and other members of a private education network.

Tarakai said providing facilities to both private and public schools was our responsibility.

He lauded the role of private education network for following the prescribed SOPs against coronavirus in letter and spirit.

The minister continued that cases of coronavirus were on the rise in the province and its second wave was much dangerous owing to which we have to strictly observe prescribed code of conduct.

He said the Private Schools Regulatory Authority will monitor the compliance of SOPs in schools and take action against the violators.

The delegation thanked the minister for taking cogent steps for promotion of education in introducing reforms and assured that private education networks would follow the directives of the provincial government with regard to implementation of SOPs.

