NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with potential covid 19 hotspots

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2020) National Command Operation Centre through TTQ identified Top 20 cities across Pakistan with potential covid 19 hotspots/ clusters here on Monday.

In line with PM announcement of containment of Covid -19 through smart lockdown strategy, NCOC undertook a comprehensive review of potential COVID clusters & hotspots across Pakistan.

A total of 20 cities across Pakistan have been identified as having likely increase in ratio / speed of infection which needs restrictive measures for containment of Covid -19. The same is being shared with provinces by NCOC

The new Hotspots in Islamabad which are being monitored and might be selaed include I-8, I-10, Ghauri Town, Bharakhau , G6 & G7.

Various cities which have increase infection cases and have been identified by NCOC for necessary restrictive measures which include Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranawala, Swat, Hyderabad, Sukkar, Sialkot, Gujarat, Ghotki, Larakana, Khairpur, DGKhan, Malakand, Mardan.

It may be mentioned that TTQ is aimed at identifying disease spread, focused clusters/hotspots to enable targeted lockdowns and need-driven resource optimization at all levels. The TTQ strategy has been formulated to keep the spread of the disease in check while different sectors open up.

The TTQ strategy involves ramping up of testing, rapidly tracing the contacts of confirmed positive cases, and effective quarantining of positive and suspected cases.

NCOC was briefed in detail about operationalization of additional oxygenated beds & vents including procurement of these critical healthcare equipment by NDMA as announced by PM.

A total of 2150 additional oxygenated beds will be functional by end July to meet additional requirement. 1000 oxygenated beds will be functional by end June and another 1150 oxygenated beds by end July.