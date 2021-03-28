UrduPoint.com
NCOC Imposes Complete Ban On Marriages From April 5

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

NCOC imposes complete ban on marriages from April 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday imposed a complete on marriage ceremonies both indoor and outdoor from 5th April onwards to contain disease spread.

The NCOC special session was held here with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar with provincial chief secretaries on board via video link.

The Forum took detailed stock of epidemic curve chart data and update on non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measures to treat the disease other than medical treatment).

The Forum had imposed complete ban on marriages (including indoor and outdoor) from 5th April onwards.

However, provinces would have the discretion to implement restrictions in early time frame as per the situation on ground.

The NCOC would also provide updated hotspot maps to the provinces for enforcement of expanded lockdowns (ranging from a union council to an entire town) with effect from 29th March.

The Forum had also decided that all kind of gatherings both indoor outdoor would be banned with immediate effect including all social, cultural, political, sports and other events.

Furthermore, these decisions would be implemented in districts and cities with 8 percent positivity percentage (three days rolling average) to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic.

