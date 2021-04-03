NCOC issues Corona protection guidelines for Ramadan

(@FahadShabbir)

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday issued guidelines for Ramadan for mitigation of spread of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 during this holy month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday issued guidelines for Ramadan for mitigation of spread of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 during this holy month.

According to NCOC, these guidelines for Ramadan during COVID-19 were issued as per unanimous declaration from the President in consultation with Ulema for arrangements for Taraweeh prayers in Mosques and Imambargahs.

It said that the administrations of the Mosques and the Imambargahs are being given permission conditional upon observation of these precautionary measures.

"If during Ramadan, the government feels that these precautionary measures are not being observed or the number of affectees has risen to a dangerous level, then the government will revise its policy related to Mosques and Imambargahs, as for other departments. The government has also the right to change the orders and policy regarding severely affected specific areas." As per guidelines, carpet or rugs will not be used in Mosques or Imambargahs and prayers will be offered on the bare floors while clean mats can be used if the floor is earthen. If people wish to bring their own prayer mats from home, they can do so.

It added before and after the prayers, people should avoid gathering in crowds while in Mosques and Imambargahs, where there is a courtyard, prayers will be offered not inside but in the courtyard.

Those older than 50 years, adolescent children, and those suffering from flu, cough, etc should not come to Mosques or Imambargahs.

Taraweeh prayer will be arranged within the boundaries of the Mosques or Imambargahs and praying on roads and footpaths will be avoided and an attached map should be useful in this connection.

The floors of the Mosques and Imambargahs should be cleaned with chlorine solution in water. The same solution should be used to wipe the mats before prayer.

The rows of the praying individuals should be aligned so that there is a distance of six feet between individuals and there is an attached map that can assist in achieving this.

The NCOC said that Mosques and Imambargahs should constitute committees consisting of responsible individuals who will ensure adherence to precautionary measures. It will be easy for the devotees if the administrators of Mosques and Imambargahs place marks for the devotees on the floors according to correct distances to facilitate in the placement of the devotees, it added.

People should come to the Mosque or Imambargahs after doing ablution and washing hands with soap for 20 seconds. It is obligatory that mask is worn before coming to Mosque or Imambargah and not to shake hands or hug anyone in the Mosque besides avoid touching the face.

The NCOC said that in the current situation, it is better that Aetikaf is performed at home and Sehr and Iftar should not be arranged at the Mosque or the Imambargah. The administration of Mosques, Imambargahs, Imams, and Khateebs should communicate and collaborate with the district and provincial authorities and the police, it added.