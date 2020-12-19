NCOC issues Corona SOPs for Christmas events

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for mitigation of spread of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 during occasion of Christmas.

According to NCOC, these SOPs were necessary as Christmas events could amplify the transmission of the virus and potentially disrupt the country's response capacity as COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces, and the risk of transmission appears to be proportional to the closeness.

As per these SOPs, NCOC said with the COVID-19 pandemic in a full rage, the safest thing that could be done during this Christmas holiday was to stay home. There should be limited in-person contacts during holiday preparations and celebrations, it added.

It added in such events, prevention of importation of the virus from on household to other and other places like shopping malls, churches are an essential element in avoiding or minimizing the occurrence of infection and of serious outbreaks in these settings and beyond.

Precautions were required by public especially Christian community to protect themselves and prevent transmission, it added.

Through these SOPs, general public have been asked to only undertake minimal necessary travel during Christmas holidays as Pakistan has already been struck by second wave while social visits during Christmas and general family get togethers should be avoided.

Christmas shopping should only be restricted to minimal essentials and crowding in markets was not advisable. The traditional gift exchange was likely to increase transmission, so it should be avoided for this Christmas, it said.

Under these SOPs people have been asked that large scale home gatherings should be avoided amid Covid-19 second wave and encourage for outdoor Christmas celebration preferably day time event, strictly observing SOPs with assigned seating arrangements of 1-meter distance.

Every person should wear mask and for indoor gatherings, opening windows and doors could ensure proper ventilation and help lower the risk while indoor gatherings should be avoided as poor ventilation pose the greatest risk.

The NCOC said longer gatherings would pose a greater risk than shorter gatherings so events must be kept shorter and guest list should be kept smaller ensuring there was enough room to enable guests from different households to stay at least one meter apart.

People have been asked to disinfect the venue place after the celebrations in community and display posters promoting hand-washing and maintaining good respiratory hygiene in community where celebration is done.

The NCOC asked to ensure screening of all visitors by measuring body temperature at entry points of event in general public by dedicated persons besides availability of masks to offer anyone who develops respiratory symptoms.

Christmas trees must be regularly disinfected decorated in public places and avoid touching Christmas trees as it might serve as transmission object and there should be feet icon or floor sign at least one-meter distance.

As per SOPs, visitors should practice alternate greetings such as waving or bowing. It was advised to display dispensers of alcohol-based hand sanitizers prominently around the venue Christmas Prayers in Church besides thermal screening for all worshippers entering the church at the entry gates.

It asked to ensure provision of hand sanitizer at gate of church while preachers or father should also deliver the sermons on the topic of the virus and preventative measures that government has taken in order to slow the spread to give individuals an active role in promoting the health and safety of the members of society.

Windows and doors of the church should be kept opened for good ventilation on Christmas day while no carpets or mats should be laid down in church as the virus is airborne. Sitting benches for prayers must be ensured by washing them with chlorinated water regularly and each person should sit at least one meter apart from other person during prayers.

NCOC said people must avoid handshake and exchange of flowers and worshipers must maintain social distancing by keeping one-meter distance between each other, and every other sitting row should be left empty.

It was advised to avoid crowding when entering or exiting the church and discourage the sick and elderly and children under 15 years of age from church prayers besides discouraging the socializing within the church after event.

