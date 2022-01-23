UrduPoint.com

NCOC Issues Guidelines For Mosques, Worship Places

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday agreed on implementation of essential protocols for masajid/worship places.

NCOC session held here also took a detailed review of current disease situation in the country.

The forum was agreed that only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed for prayer in masajid/worship places.

The wearing of masks have been termed mandatory for people for entering into the Mosques.

The carpets will also be removed from Mosques.

However, the people have been asked to maintain at least six feet social distancing.

It was instructed that elderly and co-morbid will preferably offer prayers at home. The worshipers will sanitize their hands frequently. The masses will show minimal attendance for the prayers.

They were asked to perform ablution preferably at home. The opening of doors/windows for ventilation will be ensured while prayers will also be organised preferably in open.

The Mosques managements have been asked to hold short sermon for Jumma prayer.

