NCOC issues guidelines for save revival of Tourism Sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued elaborate guidelines for safe revival of Tourism Sector ensuring public health and reducing risk of disease spread at tourist destinations.

The NCOC guidelines have been devised to provide a Standard Operative Procedure to implement Public Health Measures by Health Authorities in order to combat COVID-19 and health hazards that could spread as a result of reviving the tourism sector back.

These include specific measures to ensure safety and health of tourists and local populations.

The compulsory guidelines underscored that the potential tourists should ensure that they were healthy and physically fit before embarking on the journey.

The hotels and guest houses managements were directed to ensure mandatory collection of Negative PCR / COVID-19 report along with CNICs before booking of rooms.

The individuals who were vaccinated should be requested to deposit copy of authentic vaccination certificate.

Moreover, Hotels and Guest houses would not book rooms for people above 50 years of age without vaccination certificates after 1st June 2021.

The reservation of rooms would not be done for guests over 40 years of age after 1st July 2021 without vaccination certificates.

The local administrations would arrange check posts manned by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) at all entry points to travel areas where all travelers have to register and fill up a Health Declaration Form (HDF).

"Filling up of this form is mandatory for all travelers before proceeding further." Travelers should ensure adequate supplies of masks and sanitizers before they embark on the trip, it added.

The safety and preventive measures for Hotel Administration advised the administrations of hotels, motels, guest houses, restaurants and tour operators to disseminate COVID-19 SOPs and ensure their implementation.

It also directed to ensure hotel and resort was always clean and hygienic along with cleaning of spaces (lobbies, restrooms, hallways, public bathrooms, parking area, hotel entrance, lobby, restaurant and Spas) and shared items (door handles/knobs, elevator buttons, stair bannisters, tabletops remotes, light switches) with disinfectants.

The provinces were directed to formulate mechanism of stringent administrative actions including fines, penalties and closures to ensure compliance of SOPs.

The guidelines for Restaurants noted that opening of the restaurant and bar daily was allowed for a limited time (follow local administration SOPs) where it should deliver meals preferably to the rooms, disinfect room service trolleys and waiter trays after service.

The foreign tourists were directed to follow policy on Inbound Passengers regarding test and quarantine; vaccination certificate would be required as mentioned above.

However, preventive measures at public space and tourist spots included that it was mandatory for all tourists to always wear face masks in public places, carry hand sanitizers and use them frequently.

The drivers ferrying people to tourist spots were required to wear masks and perform frequent hand hygiene whereas prior to entry to a tourist spot, thermal screening of each visitor was to be carried out.

It added that anyone found with an elevated body temperature should be subject to further examination and if needed could be placed in quarantine, according to the SOPs.

The restaurants in tourist areas were advised to comply with guidelines issued by NCOC for dining-in and out as part of general NPIs.

It further permitted that dispersed camping may be allowed with stringent monitoring mechanisms.

The tour operators, tour guides, hotels, guest houses and restaurant staff, porters etc. must be vaccinated according to National Vaccination Policy whereas direct link of all tourist spots with nearest health facility must be formalized by local administrations.

The guidelines also directed that random sampling and sentinel testing should be made using rapid antigen testing (RAT) of tourists by Gilgit Baltistan (GB) at entry points or designated spots and tourist areas.

It also directed NTCB and PTDC to carryout regular liaison with all stakeholders to render input for "Review of Guidelines on Tourism" by NCOC with a view to ensure implementation of COVID SOPs.

The above recommendations were being regularly reviewed by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination and will be updated based on the international recommendations and best practices.

The Ministry acknowledges the contribution of Dr. Saira Kanwal and HSA/ HPSIU/ NIH team to compile these guidelines.