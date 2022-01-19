NCOC issues guidelines to tackle Omicron rising trend

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday issued guidelines for various sectors to tackle the rising trend of new coronavirus variant of Omicron.

The NCOC session, chaired by Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Major Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, took a detailed review of the current disease situation in country and corresponding Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs).

After extensive consultative process with federating units, the forum agreed on the implementation of following NPIs from January 20-31 with review on January 27. However, the NPIs for the wedding sector would remain effective till February 15.

NPIs for the cities/ districts with positivity up to 10%, (3 x days rolling average): -Indoor gatherings are allowed with maximum limit of 300 individuals (fully vaccinated).

However, outdoor gatherings are allowed with maximum limit of 500 individuals (fully vaccinated). These guidelines will be implemented with effect from January 24.

- Indoor weddings are allowed with maximum limit of 300 guests (fully vaccinated), and outdoor weddings with maximum limit of 500 guests (fully vaccinated).

- Indoor and outdoor dining is also allowed only for fully vaccinated, while takeaways will be allowed 24/7. These instructions will be implemented with effect from January 24.

- Indoor gyms, cinemas, shrines, amusement parks and sports will be open for fully vaccinated individuals only.

- Under the instructions for education sector, schools with children aged under 12 years will continue to remain open with stringent COVID protocols. However, those with students above 12 years, will remain open also with stringent COVID protocols (fully vaccinated).

For the cities / districts with positivity above 10 % (3 x days rolling average): -Indoor gatherings are completely banned, while outdoor gatherings allowed with maximum limit of 300 individuals (fully vaccinated).

Likewise, indoor weddings are also completely banned while outdoor weddings allowed with maximum limit of 300 guests (fully vaccinated).

The NPIs for the wedding sector will remain effective from January 24 to February 15.

-Indoor and outdoor dining is allowed only for fully vaccinated, while takeaways will be allowed 24/7.

-Indoor gyms, cinemas, shrines, amusement parks and sports(Karate, Boxing, Martial Arts, Rugby, Water Polo, Kabaddi & Wrestling) are allowed at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

For cities/districts with above 10% positivity ratio, schools with students under 12 years will observe classes with 50% attendance (staggered days). However, the ones with students above 12 years old, 100% attendance will be observed (fully vaccinated).

With effect from February 1, the vaccination for students above 12 years will be mandatory (at least one dose). No exception other than medical reasons will be entertained in that regard.

It is decided that aggressive sentinel testing in educational institutes will be carried out for targeted closures in high disease prevalence education institutes.

The federating units in consultation with health authorities will set a number / percentage for closure of education institutes.

- The market/business activities will continue without time restriction.

-The public transport occupancy level will be observed at 70% (fully vaccinated). However, the mask wearing will continue throughout the journey.

- The ban on serving of meals/snacks will continue with effect from January 20.

- The Railways occupancy level will be observed at 80% (fully vaccinated), with the mask wearing throughout the journey with effective from January 24.

- As per office routine, normal working hours will be observed with 100% attendance. All employees will be fully vaccinated; however, work from home is encouraged.

- The domestic air travel meals (meal/beverages) serving is banned during inflight journey for domestic travel. However, the mask wearing will continue throughout the journey.

- The mask wearing compliance is mandatory, while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement.

- The strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in mosques and other places of worship will be ensured by all the federating units.

- The extended targeted lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment will continue.