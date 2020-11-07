UrduPoint.com
NCOC Issues New Guidelines To Curb Second Wave Of COVID-19

NCOC issues new guidelines to curb second wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday issued new guidelines to all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to fine individuals not wearing masks outdoors amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The NCOC has issued the recent guidelines as part of implementation of Stage-2 Non Pharmaceuticals Interventions (NPIs) in addition to Stage-1 NPIs which will remain in force till January 31, 2021 in major cities with high positivity and higher disease spread potential.

However, it included Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzzafarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Abbottabad.

The second stage NPIs is comprised implementation of GB model for enforcement of wearing mask which is Rs100 fine and three masks to be issued on spot.

Moreover, a ban on indoor marriages is also imposed whereas only outdoor marriages are allowed with upper limit of 1,000 persons which will be effective from November 20.

In order to ensure clarity and effective implementation, supplementary details are also being issued separately.

Keeping in view the surging risk of COVID-19 cases, the policy of "Work from Home" for 50 percent of the staff in all public and private offices is to be encouraged for strict adherence to mitigate disease spread.

In the latest guidelines issued, the quarters concerned are directed to focus on enforcing relatively broader smart lockdowns based on hotspot areas.

The NCOC has forwarded these guidelines to all federating units to implement from November 7, whereas the safety guidelines for outdoor marriages will come into force from Nov 20, till further notice.

